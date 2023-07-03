Mexico’s old ruling party fractures following election loss

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old ruling party has fractured, following the loss of the last major state it governed. The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses without interruption for 70 years. But the PRI, as the party is known, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. On Monday, four leading PRI senators announced they are quitting the group. Senators led by former interior secretary Miguel Osorio Chong announced they will form a new group called “Congruence for Mexico.” The new group will not be able to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.

