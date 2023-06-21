Skip to Content
News

CSFD working multiple water rescues in NE Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 4:11 PM
Published 4:07 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they are working multiple water rescues on the northeast side of town Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the rescues are in the area of Lexington Dr. and Woodmen Rd. This area just received a quick downpour of rain and hail.

CSFD said drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can, watch out for emergency vehicles, and do NOT drive into standing water.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content