CSFD working multiple water rescues in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they are working multiple water rescues on the northeast side of town Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the rescues are in the area of Lexington Dr. and Woodmen Rd. This area just received a quick downpour of rain and hail.

CSFD said drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can, watch out for emergency vehicles, and do NOT drive into standing water.