News
today at 3:04 PM
Colorado Springs city fountains and spray grounds open Memorial Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that city fountain and spray grounds will be opening for the summer around Memorial Day Weekend.

There are several spray grounds with numerous water features located throughout the city. There are also two fountains downtown that offer a chance to get wet and are also functional works of art.

According to the city, when outside temperatures are not expected to reach above 65 degrees, pool and fountain sites may close for the day. Operations usually resume when the hot temperatures return. If in doubt, contact the site before visiting. These sites also close during inclement weather and lightning.

For more information on Colorado Springs fountains, spray grounds, pools, and lakes, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/parks/article/news/ready-splash-city-fountains-pools-and-spray-grounds

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

