Woodland Park residents dig themselves out after spring snowstorm

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Woodland Park looked like a Winter Wonderland in May.

"It's cool. This was so much in less than 24 hours. It was nuts," said Dale Beistel, a Woodland Park resident.

"Kind of a surprise for all of us I think, but a good surprise we really need the moisture," said Tom Unruh, a Woodland Park resident.

More than a foot of snow fell in 24 hours piling on top of cars, causing branches to fall, and leaving people without power. On Friday morning, they were shoveling their way out.

"It's a good workout," said Unruh.

On Thursday afternoon more than 8,000 people were left without power. Those numbers are going down, but CORE Electric doesn't have an exact number.

In a statement CORE Electric says, "The number of CORE members without power is lowering as our crews continue to restore service in affected areas. Lag and other issues with our outage management system (OMS) are causing the outage map to display an inaccurate, overly high figure for the number of members without service. Snow “unloading” from our lines might cause additional blinks and other power issues, but few or no sustained outages. Crews will continue to work until all affected members are back on. We anticipate this work will take hours, not days."