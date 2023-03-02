The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team advances to the Class 5A Final Four
The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team advanced to the Class 5A Final Four on Thursday afternoon by beating Dakota Ridge 65-55. Bryce Riehl lead the Grizzlies with 25 points.
