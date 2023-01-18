Skip to Content
Police arrest suspect in Colorado Springs shooting that left one man injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest's been made in a shooting investigation in Colorado Springs.

On Jan. 13, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Gahart Dr.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Tuesday, CSPD announced detectives with the Assault unit and the Armed Violent Offender unit found the suspect and arrested him.

The suspect, Frederick Richardson, was taken to the El Paso County Jail to be held for First Degree Assault.

Colorado Springs Crime
crime
