Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 8:18 AM
Published 8:24 AM

How to report a power outage during Thursday’s winter storm

MGN

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- While crews with multiple utility companies have been preparing for Thursday's winter storm, there is still a chance for power outages.

Below is information from utility companies on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on the weather.

Colorado Springs Utilities:

Black Hills Energy:

San Isabel Electric:

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content