All of El Paso County under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective at noon Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions would go into effect at noon. This is for all of the unincorporated areas in El Paso County.

According to the sheriff's office, Sheriff Bill Elder ordered the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions due to the low precipitation, consistent winds, warmer temperatures, and the frequency of ongoing outdoor fire responses in the county.

The restrictions will stay in effect until moisture or a good heavy snowfall happens. The sheriff's office those conditions would dramatically increase moisture levels and/or knock down flashy fuels.

For more details on the restriction, review the handout below: