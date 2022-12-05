Pueblo man found not guilty in high profile murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury delivered a not-guilty verdict in the case of Andrew Baros, a man accused of first-degree murder, on Monday afternoon.

The verdict came down around 1:30 p.m. according to Baros's defense attorney's assistant

Baros was accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.

According to our partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, Baros' lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense. The Chieftan says that Baros' lawyer, Karl Tameler, cited the testimony of Andrew Mendoza, a friend of Baros's who was present at the scene when the shooting occurred. Mendoza testified that Lerma, along with his son and Perez, had "rolled up heavy," speeding up to the house with screeching tires and parking the wrong way on the street.

According to the Chieftain, Tameler emphasized a bullet wound taken by Lerma during the incident was different than others, which he said had "left-hand rifling," as opposed to others with "right-hand rifling," citing testimony by Dr. Daniel Lingamfelter, a forensic pathologist who conducts autopsies for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. This gunshot wound, Tameler argued, may have come from a different shooter in what he suggested may have been a "friendly fire" incident intended for another target.

