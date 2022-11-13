Ways to stay active indoors in Colorado Springs as the winter months Arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the weather getting colder, there's less opportunity to get outdoors and stay active. But of course, it's important for your health to get exercise. Even when you may just want to stay inside where it's warm.

Adults and kids who sit less and do any amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity gain many health benefits. Such as brain health improvement, weight management, heart disease risk reduction, bone and muscle strengthening, sleep improvement, and anxiety and depression reduction. Among many others.

There are plenty of ways to stay physically active indoors around Southern Colorado over the next several months.

There are a variety of community centers run by the City of Colorado Springs, such as Hillside, which have indoor basketball courts and fitness classes open to the public Monday through Friday.

Bowling is another fun option to do in a group with a variety of locations around the Pikes Peak Region. As well as yoga classes.

The YMCA has an indoor heated pool open every day for those who like to swim. With a variety of membership options.

The Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs also has a variety of activities to stay moving, such as stationary skiing and an indoor track.

"We have our interactive gallery and not only kids but adults love it too," U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Communications and Marketing Senior Director Tommy Shield said. "Racing their favorite athlete or trying archery. They can run down the track and try and race their favorite athlete."

A brand new option is an indoor bike skills facility called 'The Station' which just opened last weekend.

"We just want people to be active," Gnarly B's Bikes Owner Connor Bestwick said. "For 90 minutes you can get up to 45 jumps. It's impossible to not burn calories. The act of pumping into a ramp is a full body exercise. I've never done dirt jumping in my life until in here. It's incredible."

The new facility opened by the owner of Gnarly B's Bike Shop features bag jumps for bikers to learn or practice their tricks.

"You can truly learn from nothing in an extremely safe environment with an air bag, or you can be a professional that doesn't want to stop during the winter months as a place to continue training to perfect and hone your skills to then go into the summer months," Bestwick said.

Another unique indoor attraction is Skyzone. It's an indoor gym in town for all ages, in which people can play dodgeball, basketball, or jump on a variety of trampolines.

"It's really important for everybody to stay active through these winter months," Skyzone Event Coordinator Tatianna Semeatu said. "Although it's cold and everyone wants to stay snuggled up at home, it's important that we try and get out in these indoor activities. You can still have fun and bring your kids. There's many health benefits for your heart, just being out and doing something."