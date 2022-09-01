Campgrounds and campers gear up for a busy Labor Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Campgrounds are gearing up for a busy weekend as families and new campers rush to sites to celebrate Labor Day Weekend.

Kampgrounds of America in Colorado Springs say they see a spike in attendance for the holiday every year, and this weekend, they're fully booked.

"If you were to call today, chances are you wouldn't be able to get in," said Jennifer Quigley, General Manager for the Colorado Springs KOA. "And I imagine that almost every park has that same issue. It just seems very popular.”

In recent years, Quigley says she has watched the demographic of campers change from mainly adults and couples to families. As she watches the spike in Labor Day campers, she says she sees an overall trend in people willing to give the activity a try for the first time.

"A lot of it's with RVs," said Quigley. "Where you generally saw people tent camping and then slowly transitioning to an RV after they thought about all of the reasons to have it. Now, it's like you see people that have barely camped before going straight to the RV lifestyle."

Valerie Wait points out her "work from here" setup at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. She's working remotely as her family celebrates the Labor Day holiday a week in advance.

Valerie Wait is a Longmont local who comes down to Colorado Springs annually to camp with her family. Over the years, her family has learned to plan camping times to ensure they can camp for the holiday.

“Especially on the holiday weekends, if you don’t get your reservations six months in advance, you won’t get them," Wait said. "We reserve for the week prior so that we could get them.”

Wait says her family beats the crowd they know is coming on the actual weekend of Labor Day by parking their RVs for the weekend and weak before instead.

She set up a computer monitor on a picnic table outside so she could stay on track with work while vacationing. She says her family continues to get creative so they can stay away from the crowds and spend time with family.