State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning near Monument.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 105 at Knollwood Dr.

According to CSP, a 53-year-old man was traveling east on 105 when he went off the right side of the road, went over Knollwood, and hit a pole.

The vehicle was stopped at that location and the driver died on scene.

CSP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.