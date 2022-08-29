Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: ‘I barely touched my potential’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud was an untested freshman trying to win the starting quarterback job at Ohio State at this time last year. The 20-year-old California native is now a Heisman Trophy favorite as the 2022 season opens and is already projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick next year. He wants to win a national championship before he moves on. He knows Ohio State has the offensive fire power to do it. Stroud’s confidence and more vocal leadership displayed in the summer and in preseason camp impressed his teammates, who voted him a captain.

