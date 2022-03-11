Friday weather: Cool but sunny with beautiful weekend weather expected

We have a beautiful Friday in store. Highs will be cool with highs in the mid-30s but we will have a lot of sunshine which will be a nice change of pace compared to what we've battled this week. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to lower teens yet again for Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon looks beautiful with so much sunshine and highs back to average in the mid 50s. The rest of the weekend also looks beautiful with temps on Sunday getting even warmer pushing 60-65° in the afternoon.

A weak disturbance moves over the state on Monday bringing mountain locations some light snow. there's the potential for a rain shower or two on the plains but it'll be mainly sunny on Monday otherwise and very breezy with winds blowing up to 25-30mph.

Next week looks nice but our next storm begins to move in by midweek. Details yet to be worked out so enjoy the nice weather before we change things up again.