Colorado secretary of state wants security amid threats

By BENTE BIRKELAND

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — State lawmakers are looking for new ways to provide more security for elected officials facing threats just for doing their jobs. Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold appears frequently on national news to speak out against false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Those appearances have prompted death threats and online harassment. Colorado Public Radio reports Griswold’s office has asked for $120,000 in state funding so she can hire private security. Some lawmakers support additional security for elected officials and are working on a bill to make it illegal to publicize the personal information of election workers.