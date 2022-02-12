Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers dominate regional tournament

It was some kind of day for the Cheyenne Mountain wrestling team. The Red-Tailed Hawks had ten wrestlers qualify for the state tournament. Among them, Nick Grizales. He took care of business in the 138lb weight class, winning by major decision over Canon City's Ezavian Ortega. Grizales is the state's 2nd-ranked 4A wrestler in his weight class.

In the 152lb weight class, Raife Manjarrez claimed the regional crown by pinning Canon City's Julian Unpingco 30 seconds into the second round. Manjarrez is the state's 3rd ranked 4A wrestler in his weight class.

Not to be outdone, Zach Johnson fought back from a very early deficit and pinned Coronado's Andrew Cruz 1:20 into the first round.