Bills to address health care workforce shortage clear committee

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the State Senate Education Committee unanimously approved legislation that would create better pathways for students to enter the medical field, help address the health care workforce shortage throughout Colorado, and improve patient outcomes – especially in underserved communities.

SB22-003, Community College Nursing Bachelor Degree Eligibility, sponsored by Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora) and Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), would allow community colleges to offer full bachelor degrees to certain nursing students.

“We are facing a critical shortage of qualified, well-trained healthcare professionals, and the pandemic has only made things worse,” said Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, a sponsor of the bill. “This bill will help more students pursue their dream and land a good-paying job in nursing while giving Colorado hospitals a larger and better-trained pool of employees to hire from. By expanding these opportunities for students, we will strengthen our workforce and improve health care access for all Coloradans.”

“Both rural and urban areas have felt the effects of our state’s shortage of nurses in hospitals,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, a sponsor for the bill. “This bill will be a step towards providing hospitals with the staffing they need while saving people money on their education.”

This bill would allow more students to enroll in BSN nursing programs, which will enable employers to grow internal talent who are familiar with their workplace’s culture and needs and allow students to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing at a faster pace than in a traditional program, saving thousands in tuition and fees and addressing the nursing shortage head-on.

The committee also approved SB22-056, UNC Osteopathic Medicine Degrees, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) and Senator Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Logan). That bill would permit the University of Northern Colorado to offer doctoral degree programs in osteopathic medicine. Currently, the University of Colorado has exclusive authority in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and physical therapy. This bill amends the university’s role and mission to include programs in osteopathic medicine.

“Colorado is facing a serious doctor shortage, and patients in rural and other underserved areas are being hit the hardest,” said Senate President Garcia. “By increasing opportunities for students to study osteopathic medicine, we can create better pathways to the medical field, support and build our workforce, and ensure that more patients can access needed care.”

SB22-056 would help address this shortage, especially in primary care, and ensure that more providers can see more patients, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Both bills now move to the Senate floor for 2nd Reading. Track the progress of SB22-003 here and SB22-056 here.