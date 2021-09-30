Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:55 PM

NC Courage coach Riley fired after misconduct allegations

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

The North Carolina Courage have fired coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced in a published report. A detailed account in The Athletic says the alleged misconduct includes claims of sexual coercion and stretched back more than a decade. National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement that the league is referring the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content