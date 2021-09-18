Colorado Springs student arrested for alleged school shooting threat

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a student was taken into custody and arrested regarding a threat of a possible school shooting at Roy J. Wasson High School. The high school is a D-11 school in East Colorado Springs.

It started early Friday morning, around 6 a.m., when a Safe2Tell tip was called in about a possible shooter on campus. Safe2Tell is an anonymous way for students, parents, school staff, and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others.

According to Colorado Springs Police, later that morning, around 10:30 a.m., school staff received a report of a student with a handgun. The student ran away to his home.

CSPD located the student, Jonathon Cloutman, and arrested him.

Roy J. Wasson High School is East of the Patty Jewett Golf Course, on Constitution Avenue and Circle Drive.

