Wildlife fence being built along I-25 in Douglas County

News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several local and state agencies are working together to create a wildlife fence along I-25 to keep animals and drivers safe.

Following recent and historical incidents of vehicle and animal collisions along I-25 in Douglas County, officials decided to install a wildlife fence.

The 16 miles of wildlife fencing will stretch on the east and west side of I-26, from the Ridgegate exit in Lone Tree to the Meadows/Founders exit in Castle Rock.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin fence construction in February 2022. The project is expected to be complete in two to three months.

Also, CDOT and Douglas County want to educate drivers to take extra caution as they travel through the area, especially during the fall migratory period, October through November.

Before the fence is complete, project partners are installing overhead electronic message boards along the corridor to inform drivers who may not be aware of the potential danger of hitting an animal.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommend drivers stay alert and slow down, particularly at dawn and dusk when wildlife is more active. If drivers see wildlife, it's best to slow down if possible and look for other animals. CPW says most wildlife travel in groups.

A recent article by The Pew Charitable Trusts, a non-profit meant to inform the public about civic life, reports Colorado is among the top states in the nation protecting wildlife migration corridors.

According to CDOT, the wildlife mitigation system installed along CO 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling saw wildlife and vehicle collisions decrease by more than 90%.