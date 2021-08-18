Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fear over their rule

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON and JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. Photos of the destroyed statue circulated on social media Wednesday. That is sowing further doubt about their claims they have become more moderate. The insurgents every action in their sudden sweep to power is being watched closely. They insist they have changed and won’t impose the same draconian restrictions they did when they last ruled Afghanistan, all but eliminating women’s rights, carrying out public executions and banning television and music. They also promised not to seek revenge against those who have opposed. But many Afghans remain deeply skeptical.