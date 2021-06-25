Fountain Valley Salvation Army hosts free farmer’s market

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps hosted its first Colorado Proud Farmer's Market. The market provided free food to clients while supporting small local businesses at the same time.

"We have been blessed to be able to pay for the inventory that all these vendors brought to make it free for the local community," said Quiana Vargas, the director of programs for The Salvation Army Fountain Valley.

One of those vendors included Carriage House Art & Farm. Owner Suzanne Favier makes jam from Colorado-based fruit and sells art. She says she's happy to share her product with people in our community at no cost to them.

"I wanted to help out in any way I could for the food pantry, and getting nice quality food out there to people who don’t have access to it sometimes," said Favier.

Vargas says since they've opened the Client Choice Food Pantry they've seen an influx of people come in, and especially after the pandemic the need is still great.

"We’re just happy to support in anyway that we can," said Vargas.

The Client Choice Food Pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.