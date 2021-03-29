Memorial Park shooting leaves man in critical condition

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening at Memorial Park.

According to Colorado Springs officers from the Sand Creek division, the initial call came in just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses say the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

No word on any suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs police.