Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:45 pm
Published 10:03 pm

Memorial Park shooting leaves man in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening at Memorial Park.

According to Colorado Springs officers from the Sand Creek division, the initial call came in just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses say the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

No word on any suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs police.

Colorado Springs / Crime / El Paso County Crime / Local / Local News / VOSOTs

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content