Veteran suicide prevention bill moves forward in Colorado Legislature

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - In an effort to minimize veteran suicide prevention across Colorado, Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, is working to pass this bill that would lay the groundwork for a pilot program for veterans.

The bill, which aims to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program, passed unanimously through committee in the Colorado State Senate last Thursday.

This bill would call for the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a five-year pilot program in El Paso County a five-year, an area with the highest population of veterans.

Colorado is home to several military bases and installations, including Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, and the Air Force Academy.

Garcia is a Marine Corps veteran, and we'll hear more information from him on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 4 p.m.