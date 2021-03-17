Car stolen with 3-month-old baby in backseat

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a car was stolen from a parking lot with a 3-month-old baby in the back seat.

According to Colorado Springs police, a woman left her car running unattended when she 1800 block of S. Nevada Ave.

Once inside, the suspect, a juvenile, got into the driver's seat and drove away with the child still inside the car.

The victim began running after the car, and a witness in the parking lot offered her a ride. The two of them then chased after her stolen car.

Shortly after, the suspect jumped out of the still-moving vehicle and began to run. The car kept moving until colliding with a parked car in the 1000 block of Rice Dr.

CSPD says despite the crash, the baby wasn't hurt.

Police used a drone to track and find the suspect. He was taken into custody.

