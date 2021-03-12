Eight adults and one minor involved in Colorado Springs car thefts

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Motor Vehicle Theft Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department managed to identify eight adults and one juvenile involved in stealing cars throughout the city.

According to CSPD, at the beginning of March 2021, detectives identified a pattern of stolen vehicles near the downtown area of Colorado Springs.

Over the course of several days, detectives worked with patrol officers, and crime analysts to identify the suspects involved.

Detectives say all of the suspects knew each other and were trading the stolen cars amongst each other.

On March 11 and 12, detectives arrested four of the identified adults. According to CSPD, the investigation led to additional charges for two of the identified adults who were already in custody.

Out of the eight adult suspects, police arrested Kaleb Rosinski, Michael Lee, Lupe Hernandez, Zane Bragg, Jeremiah Tankersley, and Phillip Deardorf.

So far, seven stolen vehicles have been recovered.