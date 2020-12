News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is offering an alternative to donating to a Red Kettle in person this year. Now, people are able to donate online through a Virtual Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army says that the money donated through this link will stay within the Colorado Springs Community.

This year, the goal is $50,000. As of Friday night, that goal is a little more than half-way met.