COVID-19 survivor explains her symptoms came overnight and how she powered through virus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- (KRDO) Of the more than 450 cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County, Cara Johnson is one of the people who have successfully fight off the virus.

She was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March and says her symptoms appeared overnight.

"I felt fine on the Saturday before I started getting sick. I had no symptoms and then I woke up that Sunday morning feeling pretty sick," Johnson explained.

Her symptoms progressed and worsened throughout the day.

"As the day went on, my fever kept going up. I started coughing, definitely that rightness in the chest, and I noticed throat was starting to get sore."

Initially, she reached out to her primary care doctor but couldn't get an appointment to be tested. Instead, Johnson opted to go directly through her medical insurance, who sent her to a drive-up testing facility in Lone Tree.

"I stayed in my car. They did my vitals through my car. They did the nose swab test with me. I was probably in and out of there in ten minutes."

Her preliminary results came back for COVID-19 came back the next day with a presumptive positive result.

About a week later, the Center for Disease Control called her directly to tell her she officially had coronavirus.

"Getting the notice that, yes you are positive, was a relief to some sort of okay that is why I was so sick, but at the same time it was that feeling of I hope didn't get anyone else sick when I didn't realize I had symptoms."

Johnson and her roommate got the virus at the same time, but neither know where they contracted it or who passed it to the other. She explains both were already isolating themselves and working from home.