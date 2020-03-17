KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Meow Meow came into HSPPR Pueblo with arguably the most ridiculous haircut we have ever seen…and he is NOT a fan of it! While Meow Meow is very sweet, he looks permanently grumpy.



But, despite his cattitude, he is a great kitty! He solid white and soft fur make you never want to stop petting him, and his purr is so boisterous you can hear it from the other room!

Want to know more about Meow Meow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.