Forge Evolution to fundraise $2.5 million for community hub center for teens, at-risk youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Forge Evolution, formerly known as Colorado Springs Teen Court, is hosting a Luncheon benefit to raise $2.5 million to purchase a building for its “Forge Teen Center.”

The campaign is set for April 20, at the DoubleTree Hilton.

The project focuses on creating a “Forge Teen Center”-- a first-of-its-kind community space that will provide young people ages ten through 19 with a centralized hub across Colorado Springs.

The building will be a teen drop-in center for all youth and will provide access to mental health resources, substance use support, as well as prevention and intervention services.

This fundraising event is free to attend but participants will be asked to contribute. No minimum or maximum gift is required.