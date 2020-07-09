El Paso County data shows which zip codes have the most COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Health Department breaks down which zip codes in El Paso County have the most COVID-19 cases.

Courtesy: El Paso County Health Department

There are 11 zip codes reporting more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in their community, or have a high rate of cases per 1,000 people. You can see the map by clicking this link and going to page 5 in the dashboard.

The zipcode with the highest number of COVID-19 cases is 80909 near Palmer Park and Circle, with 288 cases and 7.36 per 1,000 residents.

Other communities that may not have had many cases, but based on their population have a high rate of infection are residents that live in the 80927 area, South of Woodmen and East of Powers. Only 22 cases have been reported in the area, but there are 5.66 cases per 1,000 people.