James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, has died

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — James Van Der Beek, who rose to fame playing Dawson Leery on the 1990s-era hit teen drama “Dawson’s Creek,” has died. He was 48.

The actor died Wednesday, according to a statement posted to the actor’s verified Instagram.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the statement said. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly shared six children.

His representative Whitney Tancred also confirmed the news when reached by CNN.

Van Der Beek announced in November 2024 that he was living stage 3 with colorectal cancer.

Born in 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek was the eldest of three children.

Van Der Beek caught the acting bug in middle school, and as a teen, asked to be taken to New York City to get an agent and audition for roles.

Soon after, he was cast in an off-Broadway play, “Finding the Sun,” and later won an academic scholarship to Drew University in New Jersey.

More roles followed, including the role of Rick Sanford in the 1995 film “Angus,” followed by a bit part in “I Love You, I Love You Not” starring Claire Danes.

After talking some time off from college to travel, Van Der Beek auditioned for the starring role in “Dawson’s Creek,” which would make him a star.

The nighttime WB teen soap also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

The show would run for six seasons from 1998 until 2003, launching the careers of the four primary cast members.

Van Der Beek also found success on the big screen in 1999’s “Varsity Blues,” 2001’s “Texas Rangers” and “The Rules of Attraction” in 2002.

In 2003, he married actress Heather McComb, but they divorced seven years later.

This is a developing story.

