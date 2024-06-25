Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s epic romance has already inspired an upcoming Hallmark movie

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s on-field embrace at the Super Bowl earlier this year looked like the stuff of rom-com magic. And now, it’s becoming just that.

Well… sort of.

The Hallmark Channel, along with the NFL, Skydance Sports and the Kansas City Chiefs – otherwise known as the team Kelce plays football for – announced on Tuesday that they’ve joined forces to produce an upcoming holiday movie titled “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which is set to start production next month.

“Holiday Touchdown” follows Alana Higman (Hunter King), who “is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest,” according to a news release. The team’s director of fan engagement, Derrick (Tyler Hynes), is tasked with evaluating how Alana’s family measures up, and “as the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them.”

According to the release, the movie will honor the Chiefs’ hometown by filming entirely in Kansas City, including at the team’s home turf GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Romance took center stage at many Chiefs games last year, with Swift and Kelce becoming romantically linked in September and the pop megastar being seen in attendance at several games to support the Super Bowl champ, who serves as the team’s star tight end.

Their relationship has since become a public spectacle as the couple are frequently seen at each other’s events. Most recently, Kelce made his on-stage debut at Swift’s concert in London on Sunday, just one day after the pair went “Instagram official.”

While the plot of “Holiday Touchdown” isn’t exactly based on Kelce and Swift’s ongoing romance, it seems fair to presume that this Hallmark movie perhaps was inspired by it – especially given the Chiefs’ involvement.

The announcement does not specify whether Swift and Kelce are directly involved in the project or gave it their blessing, but CNN has reached out to representatives of each for comment.

Christmas can’t come quickly enough this year it would seem, with “Holiday Touchdown” sounding like a perfect tribute to so-called “Chiefties” everywhere.

