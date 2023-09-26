Dane Cook marries Kelsi Taylor

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dane Cook has married his long time love, Kelsi Taylor.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian married the 24-year-old fitness instructor in a intimate wedding at a private estate in O’ahu, Hawaii, according to People.

“We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship,” Cook told the publication. “It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

The couple met six years ago during one of Cook’s game nights and he proposed last year.

Taylor called the wedding “an absolute dream come true” and said getting married “is the ultimate commitment to each other.”

“Vowing to be there through thick and thin, loving each other through every moment, and promising my heart to the man I love for eternity,’ she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.