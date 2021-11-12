Michelle Buteau’s paying a babysitter so she can make you laugh

By Marianne Garvey

Michelle Buteau has her hands full these days.

She has toddler twins and a growing list of hosting and acting projects to her name, but the busy comedian is still treating crowds to her standup. She’ll perform a new show, “Bitch Gotta Babysitter,” this weekend at Town Hall in New York City.

Buteau spoke to CNN about returning to the stage with a set written during the many pandemic months spent at home.

“Even if you don’t have a babysitter, we all are taking care of something, even if it’s our mental health now. So, yes, let me be your babysitter for the night,” Buteau says of the show. “It’s a new hour that I’ve written during quarantine. I can’t believe I’ve had time to write anything because my husband and I were taking care of twins, but here we are.”

She describes her latest material as a bit darker, but promises audiences will still get their laughs.

“We’ve all been through it,” Buteau says of the last few years. “I’m definitely excited to get back to it.”

Still, she says she’s managed to find humor in the chaos of parenting in the pandemic.

“They’re thriving. I’m a hot mess,” Buteau laughs. “Oftentimes I feel like Lucille Ball in that scene where she’s in the chocolate factory, she’s just trying to keep up with the conveyor belt.”

Buteau’s conveyor belt currently includes working on the new season of “The Circle” for Netflix, co-starring in the upcoming film “Marry Me” alongside Jennifer Lopez, and a return to the second season of “First Wives Club” on BET+.

When her work requires travel, Buteau says she stays in constant touch with her family through FaceTime and sends singing videos to her son and daughter.

She also dresses them from afar.

“I’ll lay their clothes out for the amount of time I’m away, the duration that I’m leaving, like they’ll have their clothes set out because Godbless my husband, but like, I’ve been blessed with style,” she jokes, adding, “My husband hit me up with ‘where the diapers?’ I’m like, I’ve been gone for three days, three days. They are almost three years old. You don’t know where the diapers are?”

Sounds like Buteau and her husband deserve a night off too.

New York Comedy Festival presents “Michelle Buteau: Bitch Gotta Babysitter” at Town Hall on Nov. 13

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.