Dip and dodge showers Sunday

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the upper 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to low 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

The monsoon moisture sticks around Sunday allowing for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. These storms are isolated so if you have any outdoor activities you may have to come inside briefly as they pass. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Afternoon to evening rain chances will continue for the start of the work week with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s across the region. Some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will be flirting with the triple digits.

There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday with highs will be a degree to two cooler, however 80s and 90s will continue for Southern Colorado.

Wednesday we dry out and have sunny skies, highs will remain in 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado.

80s and 90s will continue for the second half of the work week. Thursday will be sunny and Friday monsoon moisture makes a return allowing for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.