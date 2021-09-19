Sharp Dip in Temperatures Monday and Tuesday

Video

Tonight: Staying mostly clear overnight with wind gusts to 20mph and low temperatures to 52 in Colorado Springs and 56 in Pueblo.

Monday: A cold front will pass through the state during the early morning hours, bringing sharply cooler temperatures. Highs only to 67 in Colorado Springs and 75 in Pueblo. Scattered afternoon showers possible with winds at 10-15mph and gusts to 30.

Extended: Staying cool on Tuesday with a warming trend entering the picture by Wednesday. Little to no precipitation chances after Monday.

