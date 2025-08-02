Saturday Evening Thunderstorms Give Way to a Sunny and Dry Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will finish out the overnight hours across the Southeast Plains of Colorado. The monsoon moisture that brought refreshing rains to Colorado Springs will be cutoff from our state on Sunday, and that means plenty of sunshine and seasonal afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Get ready for another round of hot and dry weather for the week ahead. Triple digit high temperatures are expected for Pueblo and over the rest of the Arkansas River Valley. Daytime high temperatures for Colorado Springs will begin with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday, and they'll creep up into the mid 90s for most of the week ahead. A few passing sprinkles are possible for Colorado Springs on Thursday and Friday, but hot and dry late summer weather will be the rule.