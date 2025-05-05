Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka wins first title since becoming a mother

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has won her first title since becoming a mother, beating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 event France.

Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, returned to competitive tennis at the start of 2024 after giving birth to her daughter in July 2023.

“Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst,” Osaka wrote on X following her win.

“That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful.”

It is the first clay-court title of Osaka’s career and comes after a promising start to the year was derailed by injuries.

Osaka’s win will also push her back into the world’s top 50 for the first time since returning to tennis.

The 27-year-old revealed last year that she was still adjusting to playing tennis following the birth of her daughter, saying she didn’t “feel like I’m in my body.”

Osaka has previously taken extended breaks from tennis to prioritize her mental health.

The Japanese star is next set to compete at the WTA 1000 Italian Open which begins on Wednesday.

