Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan brings its smash-mouth ways into the College Football Playoff semifinal to face No. 3 TCU on Saturday. It’s tempting to boil down the Fiesta Bowl matchup to Big Ten power vs. Big 12 speed on each side of the ball, especially when the Wolverines’ offense is on the field. Both sides think that’s an oversimplification. While Michigan’s heavy personnel packages and towering offensive line isn’t what TCU is used to facing, the same can be said for the Wolverines going up against a Horned Frogs’ defense that regularly lines up with five defensive backs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.