No. 13 UCLA rolls past UC Davis 81-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 18 points with 11 rebounds as No. 13 UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn an 81-54 victory over UC Davis. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins distanced themselves from a slow start Wednesday to win their eighth consecutive game. UCLA improved to 8-0 at home. Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies, just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 for UC Davis, which has dropped three of its last four games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.