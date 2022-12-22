Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games. World Aquatics says approval has been given by the International Olympic Committee. A maximum of two men can be selected among eight athletes in the team event at Paris that is due to include 10 nations. Adding men to the sport once known as synchronized swimming will leave rhythmic gymnastics as the last women-only event on the Summer Games program. Men have competed in artistic swimming at the biennial aquatics world championships since 2015.

