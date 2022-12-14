Winter Olympics focus on climate change, rotating hosts

To hear the world’s Olympic leaders tell it, the bidding for future Winter Games has been jumbled by internal disputes at India’s Olympic committee, a newfound affinity for streamlining the bidding process and a long-overdue nod to the impact of climate change. Left unsaid might be the biggest reason of them all: It’s becoming nearly impossible to find any place, outside of Salt Lake City, that truly wants to host these events. It’s a reality that has been building for decades, and one that even the IOC said could reach a tipping point soon. At a meeting last week, Olympic leaders floated the idea of rotating future games between a handful of cities that have the ability to host games in the warming globe of the future.

