Mbappe attends to fan ahead of World Cup semifinal match

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball ahead of the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco. Mbappe was seen checking on the welfare of a France supporter who appeared to be dazed after the incident at Al Bayt Stadium. The French players had been warming up on the field before the match started. It is not clear if Mbappe was the one who hit the errant shot into the stands but he quickly went over to check on the man.

