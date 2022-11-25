Neise wins skeleton World Cup opener, Clarke 2nd for USA

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Olympic champion Hannah Neise of Germany won the opening women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season on Thursday, while Hallie Clarke of the U.S. tied for second in her debut on the circuit and gave the American program its best finish in nearly six years. Neise finished two runs in 1.47.40, while Clarke and Britain’s Brogan Crowley shared the silver with times of 1:47.58. The 18-year-old Clarke — born in Canada, but now in her first season racing for the U.S. — was the leader after the first run, but couldn’t hold off Neise, who rallied to get her first World Cup gold.

