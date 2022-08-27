Gladbach frustrates Bayern yet again with record 19 saves

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer has made a record 19 saves and his team has given the Bundesliga a sliver of hope by holding Bayern Munich 1-1. Bayern had 33 attempts at goal and could only beat Sommer once as Leroy Sané finally equalized in the 83rd minute. Marcus Thuram shocked the home fans with the opener in the 43rd. Anthony Modeste’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund was enough to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team’s third win from four games. Union Berlin enjoyed a 6-1 success at Schalke. Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig got their first wins.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.