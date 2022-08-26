Brady, Ryan expected to square off in preseason finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan expects to see his most extensive preseason action this weekend against a familiar foe. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to make his preseason debut on a familiar field. The two guys who finished the 2016 season by starting in the Super Bowl are expected to square off again Saturday under far less consequential circumstances. Brady returned to practice this week after taking an 11-day break for personal reasons and coach Todd Bowles implied the seven-time Super Bowl champ would play in Indy. Colts coach Frank Reich says most of his starters will play about a half.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.