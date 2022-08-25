Patrick Beverley returning to Los Angeles with Lakers
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for guard Patrick Beverley. The move sends guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz and returns Beverley to the city where he starred for the Clippers from 2017 until last year. Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Minnesota last season. He started 54 of 58 games for the Timberwolves. The guard is know for his ferocious defense that makes him a favorite with home fans and a thorn to opposing players.