Bradley Rd. closed in both directions due to traffic accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a serious accident on Bradley Road, three miles east of Marksheffel Road in southeast Colorado Springs.
According to CSFD, Bradley Rd. is closed in both directions.
Per CSFD, flight for life is on the ground and multiple fire agencies are on scene.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a serious traffic accident. On Bradley Rd. 3 miles east of Marksheffle Rd. Bradley Rd is closed in both directions. Flight for life is on the ground. Multiple fire agencies on scene. Find alternative routes.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 3, 2023