Bradley Rd. closed in both directions due to traffic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a serious accident on Bradley Road, three miles east of Marksheffel Road in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, Bradley Rd. is closed in both directions.

Per CSFD, flight for life is on the ground and multiple fire agencies are on scene.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.