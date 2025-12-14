Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tow truck ignites near the Citadel Mall

CSFD
By
Published 3:23 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second day in a row, Colorado Springs residents looked to the sky and saw black smoke. Thankfully, this fire was smaller and quickly put out by firefighters.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they sped out to reports of a tow truck that was engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes. The tow truck was near Platte Place and Pitkin Street, which is two miles from the Citadel Mall.

Picture shared by CSFD.

This picture to the left shows the aftermath. Firefighters were able to quickly before the fire spread to any other structures. From the picture, it appears none of the nearby cars were affected by the blaze either.

No one was injured in the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.