Tow truck ignites near the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second day in a row, Colorado Springs residents looked to the sky and saw black smoke. Thankfully, this fire was smaller and quickly put out by firefighters.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they sped out to reports of a tow truck that was engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes. The tow truck was near Platte Place and Pitkin Street, which is two miles from the Citadel Mall.

Picture shared by CSFD.

This picture to the left shows the aftermath. Firefighters were able to quickly before the fire spread to any other structures. From the picture, it appears none of the nearby cars were affected by the blaze either.

No one was injured in the fire.